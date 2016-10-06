FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises for 4 straight days as weaker yen boosts risk appetite; Fujitsu jumps
October 6, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Nikkei rises for 4 straight days as weaker yen boosts risk appetite; Fujitsu jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday as a weaker yen boosted investors' risk appetite, while Fujitsu Ltd surged on news that Lenovo is taking over its computer business.

The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 16,899.10 points.

Fujitsu surged 5.7 percent after Reuters reported, citing a source, that China's Lenovo Group Ltd was in talks to bring Fujitsu's personal computer business under its control.

The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,353.93 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent to 12,123.26. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

