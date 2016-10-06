TOKYO Oct 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday as a weaker yen boosted investors' risk appetite, while Fujitsu Ltd surged on news that Lenovo is taking over its computer business.

The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 16,899.10 points.

Fujitsu surged 5.7 percent after Reuters reported, citing a source, that China's Lenovo Group Ltd was in talks to bring Fujitsu's personal computer business under its control.

The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,353.93 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent to 12,123.26. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)