FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan stocks slip before US jobs data; Seven & i falls
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Japan stocks slip before US jobs data; Seven & i falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks slipped on Friday amid investor caution before an impending U.S. jobs report that could impact near-term direction for risk asset markets.

The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 16,860.09, snapping four sessions of gains. The index still rose 2.5 percent on the week, helped by a sharp slide in the yen versus the dollar.

Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd, Japan's second largest retailer, fell 5 percent after it said on Thursday that it had entered a business and capital alliance with smaller peer H2O Retailing Corp. Shares of H20 Retailing rose 3 percent.

The broader Topix fell 0.25 percent to 1,350.61 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.23 percent to 12,095.49. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.