BRIEF-Paramount Gold Nevada files for sale
* Paramount Gold Nevada files for sale, transfer of up to 3.1 million of Co's shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday after U.S. stocks rose, but gains were limited as the market awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for details of his infrastructure spending and tax plans to Congress.
The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 19,118.99.
The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,535.32 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.1 percent to 13,748.21. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NEW YORK, March 7 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that he expects the Federal Reserve to undertake "old school" sequential rate hikes until "something breaks."
TORONTO, March 7 U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners is seeking buyers for Reliance Comfort L.P., a Canadian provider of heating and cooling systems, in a deal that could value the company C$3 billion to C$4 billion, according to people with knowledge of the process.