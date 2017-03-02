FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits 14-month high as yen weakens and Wall Street soars
March 2, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 6 months ago

Nikkei hits 14-month high as yen weakens and Wall Street soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 14-month peak on Thursday as the yen weakened against the dollar on heightened expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this month and after Wall Street soared to record highs.

The Nikkei closed 0.9 percent higher at 19,564.80 after brushing 19,668.01, its highest since December 2015.

Of Tokyo's 33 subsectors, 28 gained, with financial stocks lifted by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and exporters supported by the yen's depreciation.

The broader Topix gained 0.75 percent to 1,564.69 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.76 percent to 14,023.74.

Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

