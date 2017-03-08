FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls for 4th session ahead of U.S. jobs data; Nintendo up
March 8, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 5 months ago

Nikkei falls for 4th session ahead of U.S. jobs data; Nintendo up

Ayai Tomisawa

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average eased slightly for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors turned cautious ahead of a U.S. jobs report later in the week.

Nintendo Co Ltd however bucked the trend to climb 0.6 percent after Japanese video game news magazine Famitsu reported that a hybrid home console and handheld device that Nintendo released on March 3 sold an estimated 330,637 units in the first three days.

The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 19,254.03.

The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,550.25, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.3 percent to close at 13,872.02.

Meanwhile, buying continued to fuel small cap stocks.

The Nikkei Jasdaq index rose for the 19th straight session, up 0.2 percent to hit a fresh record closing high of 3,050.54. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

