TOKYO, March 9 Japan's Nikkei share average
snapped a four-day losing streak on Thursday, helped by a weaker
yen as the dollar gained after a private jobs report cemented
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
next week.
The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent at 19,318.58.
Toshiba Corp dived 7.2 percent and was the fourth
most traded stock by turnover after sources told Reuters
Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the U.S. nuclear power plant
developer it owns, has brought in bankruptcy attorneys from law
firm Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP.
The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,554.68,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.3
percent, to 13,910.16.
Buying continued to fuel small cap stocks. The Nikkei Jasdaq
index rose for the 20th straight session, its longest
winning streak since early 2004.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)