5 months ago
Nikkei hits 15-month closing high; volume thin
March 13, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 5 months ago

Nikkei hits 15-month closing high; volume thin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ticked up on Monday to a 15-month closing high as investors picked up defensive shares while exporter shares were shunned due to the yen's gains, though volume was subdued ahead of key global events later this week.

The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 19,633.75, its highest close since December 2015. The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,577.40, also a 15-month high.

However, trading volume on the main board was the third lowest so far this year at 1.47 trillion yen. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

