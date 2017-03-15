FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei slips on firmer yen before Fed; Toshiba nosedives
March 15, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 5 months ago

Japan's Nikkei slips on firmer yen before Fed; Toshiba nosedives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by a firmer yen as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook later in the day.

The stock under the spotlight was again Toshiba Corp , which nosedived 12 percent after it said it would consider a sale of Westinghouse.

But the company, which was the most traded stock by turnover, did not offer any clarity on whether it would proceed with a Chapter 11 filing for the U.S. nuclear unit.

The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 19,577.38 points.

The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,571.31 points, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.1 percent to 14,080.15 points.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Randy Fabi

