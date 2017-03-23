TOKYO, March 23 The Nikkei share average edged
up on Thursday, crawling back from a 1-1/2-month low, as support
from a weaker yen helped offset a political scandal centered on
the wife of Japan's prime minister.
The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 19,085.31
points, after traversing in negative and positive territory.
Earlier, it hit as low as 18,973.75, its lowest intraday level
since Feb. 9.
The market came under pressure from a political scandal
involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife.
The principal of a Japanese nationalist school said in
testimony to parliament on Thursday that he received a donation
of 1 million yen ($8,980) from the prime minister's wife in
2015. Abe has previously denied that his wife donated 1 million
yen to the school on his behalf.
Japanese stocks later recovered, supported by the U.S.
dollar inching up from four-month lows against the yen.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,530.41 points, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent to
13,688.70 points.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Randy Fabi)