FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Nikkei rises as yen strength wanes but still down for week
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 5 months ago

Nikkei rises as yen strength wanes but still down for week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Friday as the yen took a breather from its recent strength, but the Nikkei still logged a weekly loss.

The Nikkei ended up 0.9 percent at 19,262.53, shrugging off early weakness and moving decisively away from the previous session's 1-1/2-month lows. It still shed 1.3 percent for the week.

The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 111.46 yen, moving away from the previous session's four-month lows, as signs a delayed vote on President Donald Trump's healthcare bill would go ahead later in the day.

Shares in Toshiba Corp ended up 7.6 percent after Singapore-based fund Effissimo Capital Management, established by former colleagues of Japan's most famous activist investor, became its largest shareholder, according to a regulatory filing.

Banking shares rose, buoyed by the broader market upturn, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's bank subindex adding 1.5 percent.

The broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 1,543.92, down 1.4 percent for the week.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.9 percent to 13,806.87.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.