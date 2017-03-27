FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Nikkei tumbles as safe-haven yen surges on Trump healthcare defeat
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 5 months ago

Nikkei tumbles as safe-haven yen surges on Trump healthcare defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average skidded 1.4 percent on Monday, wallowing at a six-week low and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss, on pressure from a resurgent yen.

The dollar fell to its weakest level since November against the safe-haven yen after the defeat of U.S. President Donald Trump's healthcare package on Friday, which raised concerns that his promised stimulus could face similar political roadblocks.

The Nikkei ended at 18,985.59 points, plumbing to its lowest level since Feb. 9 and losing 0.7 percent for the month so far.

Shares in brokerage firms dropped in line with the broader market downturn, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's securities subindex down 3.2 percent.

The broader Topix was down 1.3 percent at 1,524.39 points, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 1.3 percent to 13,628.67 points. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer and Randy Fabi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.