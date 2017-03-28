FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises as yen rally pauses, investors hunt ex-dividend shares
March 28, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 5 months ago

Nikkei rises as yen rally pauses, investors hunt ex-dividend shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a more than six-week low on Tuesday as a rally in the yen paused and investors bought high-yield stocks before they went ex-dividend.

The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 19,202.87, after plumbing to its lowest since Feb. 9 in the previous session as U.S. President Donald Trump's setback on his healthcare reform bill raised questions about his ability to push through planned stimulus policies.

The broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 1,544.83 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.4 percent to 13,815.79. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

