Japan's Nikkei edges up as yen rally loses steam

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Wednesday as the yen rally paused, although investor caution ahead of an upcoming U.S.-China summit limited the gains.

The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to end at 18,861.27.

Banks and insurers, which seek higher yielding products, struggled after U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-week lows. Tokyo's banking sub-index declined 1 percent.

The broader Topix was effectively flat at 1,504.66 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added about 0.05 percent to 13,470.70. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)