5 months ago
Japan's Nikkei edges up as yen rally loses steam
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
April 5, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 5 months ago

Japan's Nikkei edges up as yen rally loses steam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Wednesday as the yen rally paused, although investor caution ahead of an upcoming U.S.-China summit limited the gains.

The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to end at 18,861.27.

Banks and insurers, which seek higher yielding products, struggled after U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-week lows. Tokyo's banking sub-index declined 1 percent.

The broader Topix was effectively flat at 1,504.66 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added about 0.05 percent to 13,470.70. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)

