TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled to a four-month closing low on Thursday after signs the
U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting its king-sized balance
sheet earlier than expected spooked the market.
The Nikkei dropped 1.4 percent to 18,597.06, the
lowest close since early December.
Investors were also wary ahead of a potentially tense
meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese
counterpart Xi Jinping, the first between the world's two most
powerful leaders.
The broader Topix dropped 1.6 percent to 1,480.18.
