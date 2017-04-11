Nikkei falls amid rising geopolitical risk, stronger yen

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.

The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 18,747.87, while the broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,495.10, though trading was slow with the turnover at the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board hitting its lowest in almost a month.

Exporter stocks such as machineries and electric machineries led the losses, with fall of 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, while shippers fell 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)