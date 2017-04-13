FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits 4-month low as yen spikes; exporters, financials hit
April 13, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 4 months ago

Nikkei hits 4-month low as yen spikes; exporters, financials hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks slumped to fresh four-month lows on Thursday as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting exporters and financial stocks hard.

The Nikkei 225 share average ended 0.7 percent lower to 18,426.84, the weakest closing level since Dec. 6.

The broader Topix fell 0.8 percent to 1,468.31 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was down 0.8 percent to 13,164.58.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

