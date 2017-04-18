FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 4 months ago

Nikkei edges up as dollar, Wall Street climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, ending higher and pulling away from its recent five-month lows.

The Nikkei finished up 0.4 percent at 18,418.59.

The dollar added 0.2 percent to 109.08 yen, after plumbing five-month lows on Monday, and Wall Street rebounded overnight. Market focus shifted from tensions in North Korea and Syria to earnings later this week, with the S&P 500 pulling off last week's two-month lows.

Higher rates and the brighter market helped lift Japanese banking and financial shares.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's banks subindex rose 1.0 percent and the securities subindex added 0.8 percent.

The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,471.53, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to 13,187.25. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)

