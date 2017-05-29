FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Nikkei flat as markets await U.S. data; TSE volume lowest since August
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 3 months ago

Nikkei flat as markets await U.S. data; TSE volume lowest since August

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Tokyo stocks were flat in choppy trade on Monday as investors waited for key U.S. economic indicators out this week, including employment data, to provide clues on how soon U.S. interest rates might rise.

Trade was subdued with U.S. and other markets closed for national holidays.

The Nikkei share average ended flat at 19,682.57, after moving into and out of positive territory.

The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,570.21 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 13,996.49.

Volume on the main board was thin with only 1.27 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since mid-August. (Reporting by Amai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.