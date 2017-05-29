Nikkei flat as markets await U.S. data; TSE volume lowest since August

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Tokyo stocks were flat in choppy trade on Monday as investors waited for key U.S. economic indicators out this week, including employment data, to provide clues on how soon U.S. interest rates might rise.

Trade was subdued with U.S. and other markets closed for national holidays.

The Nikkei share average ended flat at 19,682.57, after moving into and out of positive territory.

The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,570.21 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 13,996.49.

Volume on the main board was thin with only 1.27 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since mid-August. (Reporting by Amai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)