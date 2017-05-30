FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Nikkei inches down on stronger yen; SoftBank gains help curb losses
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 3 months ago

Nikkei inches down on stronger yen; SoftBank gains help curb losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average inched down on Tuesday as the market felt the weight of a stronger yen, although a rise by index heavyweight SoftBank helped curb the losses.

The Nikkei ended the day 0.02 percent lower at 19,677.85. It had slipped to as low as 19,570.13 as the yen gained against the dollar due to fresh political uncertainty in Europe.

SoftBank rose 2.8 percent following reports that British chip designer ARM Holdings, which it controls, announced a new chip design.

The broader Topix rose 0.16 percent to 1,572.67. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

