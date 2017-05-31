FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Nikkei hit by weak US shares, sour mood in Europe; mining shares underperform
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 3 months ago

Nikkei hit by weak US shares, sour mood in Europe; mining shares underperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks slipped on Wednesday after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.1 percent to 19,650.57 points.

Overall market sentiment was sour after the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.

The vote in Britain, political uncertainties in Italy and doubts over debt relief for Greece have enhanced the yen's safe haven appeal, putting a drag on Japanese exporters' revenues.

The broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,568.37. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.