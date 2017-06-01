FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 3 months ago

Japan's Nikkei snaps 4-day losing run on upbeat data, weaker yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing run, lifted by upbeat domestic data and a weaker yen.

The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 19,860.03.

Indicators released on Thursday showed domestic companies picked up the pace of capital expenditures in the January-March quarter, brightening sentiment towards the corporate Japan.

The yen posted modest losses against the dollar, as its earlier run to a two-week high against the greenback was met with steady profit-taking.

The broader Topix climbed 1.1 percent to 1,586.14 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.2 percent to 14,142.82. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

