Japan's Nikkei steady; stays near 22-mth high as yen's rise stalls

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average barely changed on Monday, keeping close to a 22-month high scaled at the end of last week as the yen's rise against the dollar stalled.

Construction machinery sales and rental company Kanamoto Co surged 8.4 percent after it revised up its operating forecast on brisk sales and market reaction to its plans to reallocate assets was positive.

The Nikkei ended 0.03 percent lower at 20,170.82.

The broader Topix shed 0.15 percent to 1,609.97 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.2 percent to 14,358.44. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)