* Overnight records on Wall St, weaker yen power gains
* Sharp jumps on report of its relisting plans
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
pared gains after probing its highest levels in nearly two years
on Tuesday, powered by record highs on Wall Street, a weaker yen
and hopes for the global economy.
The Nikkei finished up 0.8 percent at 20,230.41,
after rising as high as 20,318.11 in the morning session, its
loftiest peak since August 2015.
Naoki Kamiyama, chief strategist at Nikko Asset Management,
said the bullish tone in the Japanese equity market stemmed
largely from the stronger dollar and nascent economic recoveries
in Japan, the United States and Europe.
In particular, he cited upbeat comments from New York
Federal Reserve President William Dudley, who noted that U.S.
inflation should rebound alongside wages as the labour market
continues to improve.
"I believe the economic trend will be unchanged" in coming
quarters, even with uncertainty about the next Fed chair,
Kamiyama added.
The next target for the Nikkei is 20,500, said Yutaka Miura,
a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
On Wall Street overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow
Jones Industrial Average hit record highs, with growth
sectors such as technology in favour again, as the upbeat Fed
comments cheered investors.
The dollar was up slightly at 111.58 yen.
Sharp Corp jumped 7.7 after Jiji news agency
reported that its president said it will apply for relisting on
the first section of Tokyo bourse later this month.
Iwaki & Co soared 11.9 percent after scaling more
than 11-year highs earlier. The pharmaceutical company on Monday
hiked its outlook.
Askul Corp shares rose 8.9 percent, after the
office supply vender on Monday revised up its profit forecast
for the fiscal year that ended on May 20 and said it will pay an
annual dividend.
Shares of Takata Corp ended down 19.8 percent at
324 yen. On Monday, the Tokyo Stock Exchange lifted its
suspension of trading in shares of the troubled maker of car
safety equipment.
The broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
were both up 0.7 percent at 1,617.25 and 14,382.03
respectively.
