* Nikkei gains 1.0 pct for the week
* Mobile phone companies underperform after NHK report
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as
planned
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
finished the session little changed on Friday as dollar-yen
levels steadied after major economic events, while Nintendo hit
new multi-year highs on ongoing hopes for a new title on Switch.
The Nikkei closed at 20,132.67, up 0.1 percent on
the day. The index gained 1.0 percent for the week, its first
weekly gains in three weeks after having touched its highest
levels since August 2015 on Tuesday, supported by a fall in the
yen and optimism over the global economy.
Exporters were mixed as the dollar steadied against the yen
at 111.28, failing to provide catalysts. Toyota Motor
Corp dropped 0.3 percent, Honda Motor Co rose
0.5 percent and Tokyo Electron Ltd shed 1.0 percent.
With monetary decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
Bank Of Japan out of the way, investors were hard pressed to
find fresh catalysts, traders said.
"It's like the market has started its summer holiday early,"
said Hiroyuki Nakai, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research
Center. "Even after the Fed raised interest rates, the dollar
didn't strengthen against the yen, so investors are finding it
hard to chase Japanese stocks higher."
Nakai said retail investors were seen buying certain stocks
such as Nintendo Co, which surged 2.8 percent to its
highest since 2008. The stock has stayed strong since it
announced last week on Twitter that it would release Super Mario
Odyssey for Switch on Oct. 27.
Underperforming the market were mobile phone carriers
following an NHK report. The national broadcaster reported the
communication ministry would conduct 'administrative guidance'
to urge firms to improve explanations of their phone plans to
customers before customers sign up for contracts.
NTT Docomo fell 0.1 percent, KDDI Corp
dropped 0.2 percent and SoftBank Group slid 0.2
percent.
NHK reported the government's investigation found a 68
percent out of 300 shops probed showed they hadn't fully
explained their plans.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha fell 4.5 percent after board
members proposed by the company were elected at its annual
general meeting despite opposition from an activist fund.
The broader Topix was up 0.1 percent at 1,611.34 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.1 percent to
14,332.34.
