* Nikkei supported above 20,000
* Toshiba tumbles after demoted to 2nd section
* Mothers shares rise more than 2 pct
* Turnover in main board lowest in more than 2 months
By Hideyuki Sano and Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
ticked up on Monday, clinging near two-year high hit last week,
on positive views of the global economy, though turnover was at
the lowest level in more than two months.
The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 20,153.35, with the
psychologically important 20,000 mark seen as immediate support.
On June 20, the index hit 20,318.
"The 20,000 level is a key support level with positive focus
to increase on stock specific earnings, corporate actions and
return-on-equity increases," said Gavin Parry, managing director
at Parry International Trading Limited.
The broader Topix was up 0.1 percent to 1,612.21 but
turnover hit its lowest level in more than two months due to
lack of macroeconomic themes giving markets a clear direction.
Trading centred on individual shares, such as Toshiba Corp
, which tumbled 3.1 percent after the Tokyo Stock
Exchange (TSE) decided to downgrade the stock to its second
section from August.
Shares of the TSE's Mothers start-up market also saw active
trading, with its index rising 2.3 percent.
Among them, Klab rose 3.1 percent in heavy trade
after the game company announced it would release a new one it
has been developing with media company Broccoli this
summer. Broccoli shares rose 5.2 percent.
Elsewhere, financial stocks lost ground, with banks
and insurers falling 0.5 percent and 0.8
percent, respectively.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped 1.4
percent, Dai-ichi Life Holdings shed 0.9 percent and
T&D Holdings declined 0.9 percent.
Investors watched developments at Takata Corp,
which filed for bankruptcy protection.
The embattled air bag inflator maker said it would seek
$1.588 billion in financial aid from U.S.-based auto parts
supplier Key Safety Systems (KSS).
The Tokyo Stock Exchange said shares of Takata would be
delisted on July 27 after it filed for bankruptcy protection.
The stock was suspended for all of Monday, after closing at 160
yen on Friday.
"Takata's bankruptcy is bad news, but since the market has
long known that the company was in trouble, its impact to
overall investor sentiment is limited," said Yutaka Miura, a
senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)