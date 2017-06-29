* Tech shares boosted after Nasdaq's rise overnight
* Tokyo weekend election in focus
* Nitori tumbles after weak results
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
neared two-year highs on Thursday after Wall Street rebounded,
with tech shares such as Advantest Corp and Shin-Etsu Chemical
outperforming the overall market.
The Nikkei gained 0.45 percent to 20,220.30, moving
closer to 20,318.11 hit last week, the highest level since
August 2015.
The broader Topix ended the day 0.6 percent higher
at 1,624.07 after brushing a two-year high of 1,627.54.
Tech shares, which stumbled the previous day, rebounded
after the Nasdaq overnight posted its best session since
Nov. 7. Gains in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index
also bolstered sentiment in the Japanese tech sector.
Advantest rose 0.8 percent, Hitachi Ltd
added 1.3 percent and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, a top
maker of semiconductor silicon wafers, advanced 1 percent.
"We see reversals in some sectors today. For the overall
market, investors are still waiting for major catalysts from
next week as well as this weekend's Tokyo poll," said Nobuhiko
Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho Securities, referring to
Sunday's Tokyo Metropolitan assembly election.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, its ratings
slipping over suspicions of favouritism, has suffered a fresh
embarrassment after his defence minister made politically
sensitive remarks just days ahead of a key local election.
"It's not like the market is deeply worried about the
election. But from foreign investors' standpoint, political
stability was one of the reasons to invest in the Japanese
market, so we don't want a negative surprise on the weekend,"
Mizuho's Kuramochi said.
Bucking Thursday's strength, Nitori Holdings
tumbled 6.8 percent after the furniture retailer saw its
operating profit decline 5.6 percent to 25.72 billion yen ($229
million) in March-May, hurt by a weaker yen and expenses related
to new store openings.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)