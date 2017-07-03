* Tokyo poll defeat for LDP negative for risk appetite -
analysts
* Daiseki soars on solid quarterly earnings
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 3 Tokyo shares posted modest gains
on Monday, buoyed by an upbeat business sentiment survey and a
stable dollar-yen exchange rate, but defeat for Japan's ruling
party in a Tokyo poll checked investor risk appetite and capped
the upside.
In a closely-watched Bank of Japan survey released on Monday
morning, confidence among big manufacturers hit its highest in
more than three years in the June quarter, adding to signs the
recovery in the world's third-largest economy is gaining pace.
But the result of the Tokyo Metropolitan assembly election
on Sunday, in which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) suffered an historic defeat, sapped the
market's overall mood. The outcome signals trouble ahead for the
premier, who has suffered from slumping support because of a
favouritism scandal.
The Nikkei share average tacked on 0.1 percent to
20,055.80.
Market observers said the ruling party's defeat would have a
negative impact on foreign investors' appetite for Japanese
stocks in the short term.
"Abe's support rate has been falling, and this result made
the mood worse," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst
at Mizuho Securities. "That said, although the ruling party was
defeated in the Tokyo poll, it's not like Abe's administration
will end soon, so foreign investors are not expected to change
their portfolios based on this result for now."
Exporters were mostly solid on Monday, as the dollar gained
0.2 percent to 112.58 yen.
Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.0 percent, Subaru Corp
climbed 1.7 percent and Panasonic Corp gained
0.7 percent.
Outperforming the market was industrial waste disposal
business operator Daiseki Co, which jumped 6.9 percent
after its operating profit surged 25.2 percent to 2.3 billion
for the March-May quarter.
The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,614.41 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to
14,376.53.
