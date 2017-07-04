By Ayai Tomisawa
| TOKYO, July 4
Tokyo stocks ended lower on
Tuesday in volatile trade after market sentiment soured on a
report North Korea would make a major announcement later in the
day, hours after the isolated nation fired a missile that landed
in Japanese waters.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea
said it would make a major announcement at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT)
on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, North Korea test-launched an
intermediate-range ballistic missile into the sea off its east
coast, South Korean and U.S. officials said.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the military was
analysing the missile with the possibility that it may have been
an intercontinental ballistic missile-class rocket.
The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 20,032.35, moving
away from an intraday high of 20,197.16 reached in the morning.
The news report "stating that it (North Korea) will make an
important announcement this afternoon after it launched a
ballistic missile earlier in the day really unnerved the
markets, even if it turns out to be sabre rattling," said Gavin
Parry, managing director at Parry International Trading Limited.
Parry said "there is a major uncertainty for investors to
digest," as stock markets in Asia turned lower on the escalating
tensions.
On the same day, Japan's Defence Ministry said that the
intermediate-range ballistic missile launched by North Korea
"greatly exceeded" an altitude of 2,500 kilometres (1,560
miles).
"If it's an intercontinental basaltic missile, it will
likely reach America's west coast, but Trump would not wait
until it reaches his land, so the market started to worry what
Trump's next move would be," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message it was
"hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this
much longer."
Still, with the dollar rising against the yen on upbeat U.S.
data, automakers staged a rally. Toyota Motor Corp
gained 1.9 percent and Honda Motor Co surged 2.0
percent.
The dollar reached a seven-week high of 113.480 yen
on the previous day before falling 0.4 percent to 112.910 yen on
the heightened risk aversion.
However, 24 of Topix's 33 subsectors were in negative
territory.
The broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,609.70.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)