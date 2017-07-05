* Autos, tech, banking Wednesday's winners
* Defence-related stocks tumble on profit-taking
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average
bounced back from a three-week low hit early on Wednesday as
demand in cyclical stocks offset fears from tensions following
North Korea's ballistic missile launch.
Automakers, tech shares and banking stocks were among
Wednesday's winners as the dollar was back above the 113.00 yen
level in the afternoon, lifting overall sentiment.
Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.6 percent, Nissan Motor Co
gained 1.7 percent and Hitachi Ltd advanced
1.3 percent.
Mizuho Financial Group rose 1.3 percent and
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group added 1.2 percent.
"Investors were picking up cyclical stocks, particularly
automakers as they have laggard behind the rises of the overall
market," said Yoshihiro Okumura, general manager at Chibagin
Asset Management.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent higher to
20,081.63 after plumbing to 19,888.90 in the morning, its lowest
since June 16.
But gains were limited, with U.S. market closed for the
Independence Day holiday on July 4 while investors remaining
cautious over geopolitical tension in the Korean Peninsula.
"U.S. Secretary of State (Rex) Tillerson mentioning North
Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) early this
morning has caused the market to remain cautious," said Masahiro
Ichikawa, senior strategist t Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
"At the same time, the domestic market is retaining a fair
degree of calm regarding the situation, while waiting to see how
the United States responds to North Korea's actions."
Tillerson called for global action after North Korea tested
a newly developed ICBM, calling it a new escalation of
Pyongyang's nuclear threat.
However, on Wednesday, investors wasted no time in taking
profits from defence industry-related firms, which surged the
previous day in response to Pyongyang's ICBM launch.
Ishikawa Seisakusho Ltd, a maker of defence
equipment including landmines, fell 3.9 percent after rallying
roughly 20 percent the previous day. Defence system equipment
maker Nippon Avionics Co shed 2.5 percent following the
previous day's rise of 5.6 percent.
The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,618.63.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)