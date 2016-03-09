FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2016

Nikkei falls to more than 1-week low on strong yen, oil concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index fell to a more than one-week low on Wednesday as a stronger yen continued to undermine sentiment and pressure exporters, while broader confidence was blunted by slipping oil prices and concerns over China’s economy.

The Nikkei share average ended down 0.8 percent at 16,642.20, the lowest closing level since March 1.

The broader Topix fell 1.1 percent to 1,332.33 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1.2 percent to 12,057.72. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

