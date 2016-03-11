FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises helped by weaker yen, stronger oil
March 11, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Nikkei rises helped by weaker yen, stronger oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Friday as a weaker yen boosted the profit outlook for exporters while a bounce in global oil prices improved risk appetite.

Trade was choppy, with the Nikkei share average trading in negative territory earlier.

It swung into positive territory after a bounce in the dollar against the yen offset earlier negative sentiment triggered by European Central Bank’s suggestion it was running out of room for further interest rate cuts.

The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 16,938.87. but the benchmark index fell 0.4 percent over the week.

The broader Topix climbed 0.5 percent to 1,359.32 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 500 rose 0.5 percent to 12,296.16. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Sam Holmes)

