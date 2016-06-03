FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises before US jobs data, Fast Retailing shines on solid sales
June 3, 2016

Nikkei rises before US jobs data, Fast Retailing shines on solid sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Friday in thin trade, supported by gains on Wall Street and a sharp jump in index-heavy Fast Retailing after the clothing retailer posted strong monthly sales.

The Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent to end at 16,642.23. For the week, the benchmark index dropped 1.1 percent.

Trading was subdued before the outcome of the U.S. jobs report later in the day as investors continue to assess the prospects of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates at its June 14-15 meeting.

Turnover on the broader market stood at 1.77 trillion yen, lower than the 2 trillion mark, which is seen fairly active.

The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,337.23 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to 12,047.90. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

