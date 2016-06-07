FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei bounces back from 4-week low after Yellen assures slow tightening
June 7, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Nikkei bounces back from 4-week low after Yellen assures slow tightening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese share prices bounced back from a four-week low on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen held back from giving a clear hint on the Fed's rate hike timing, even as she stuck to the script that an increase is likely resonably soon.

The Nikkei average rose 0.6 percent to 16,675.45 while the broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,340.77, with resource-related companies outperforming the market.

Turnover remained low at 1.78 trillion yen, about a quarter below the average over the last 100 sessions. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editingt by Eric Meijer)

