FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei slips as financials hit by falling bond yields
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Nikkei slips as financials hit by falling bond yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japanese shares prices fell on Thursday with financials leading the losses on falling global bond yields, while exporters’ shares were not helped by the yen’s gain against the dollar.

The Nikkei average fell 1.0 percent to 16,668.41, near the middle of its trading range in recent weeks. The broader Topix shed 1.0 percent to 1,337.41.

Bank shares lost 2.6 percent while insurers fell 2.5 percent. Transport equipment makers were down 1.7 percent.

Turnover was 1.785 trillion yen, about 30 percent below the average over the past year.

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.