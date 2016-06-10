FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls as bond yield drops to record low; wary ahead of Fed, BOJ
June 10, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Nikkei falls as bond yield drops to record low; wary ahead of Fed, BOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday after 10-year government bond yields dropped to a record low, rattling investors who were already cautious ahead of policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan next week.

The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 16,601.36 points. For the week, it dropped 0.2 percent.

Earlier in the day, the 10-year government bond yield dropped to minus 0.140 percent.

The broader Topix fell 0.5 percent to 1,330.72 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.5 percent to 11,981.60.

The Fed holds a policy meeting through June 14-15, while the Bank of Japan concludes its two-day policy meeting on June 16. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

