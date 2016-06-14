FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nikkei hits 9-week low as Brexit fears dog risk assets
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Nikkei hits 9-week low as Brexit fears dog risk assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks hit a nine-week low on Tuesday, continuing to feel the heat from concerns that a referendum next week could push Britain out of the European Union and trigger turmoil in global markets.

Marking its fourth day of losses, the Nikkei share average closed down 1 percent at 15,859.00 points after falling to 15,762.09, its lowest intraday level since April 12.

Turnover on the broader market was 1.807 trillion yen, below the 2 trillion mark, which is considered a threshold for active trade.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's "Mothers market" for start-ups fell 10.33 percent, retracing last week's gains that took it to a 3-1/2-week high.

The broader Topix dropped 0.98 percent and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.95 percent. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.