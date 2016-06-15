FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei gains on short-covering; investors wary on c.bank meetings, Brexit
June 15, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Nikkei gains on short-covering; investors wary on c.bank meetings, Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose in choppy trade on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak thanks to short-covering, while coming central bank meetings and worries that Britain might vote to leave the European Union kept investors on edge.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent higher at 15,919.58 after trading in negative territory in the morning.

The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,277.11 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.4 percent to 11,510.18.

Investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting later in the day, and a Bank of Japan review on Thursday, from which no change is expected. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

