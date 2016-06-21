FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nikkei rises as weak yen helps, but trade subdued ahead of Brexit vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Nikkei rises as weak yen helps, but trade subdued ahead of Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday in choppy trade, as a weakening yen supported sentiment, but trading was thin as investors stayed cautious amid hopes Britain will stay in the European Union in this week's referendum.

The Nikkei rose 1.3 percent to 16,169.11 after traversing positive and negative territory.

The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,293.90, with only 1.72 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in 1-1/2 weeks. Turnover hit a two-week low of 1.78 trillion yen.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.3 percent to 11,670.30. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.