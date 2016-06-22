Nikkei slips as investors lock in profits before Brexit vote

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as investors locked in profits ahead of a potentially market-disrupting British referendum later this week.

The Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 16,065.72 after rising 4.7 percent over the past three days.

Turnover on the broader market was 1.704 trillion yen, the lowest in three weeks, reflecting nervousness before Thursday's referendum which determines whether Britain stays in the European Union.

The broader Topix shed 0.7 percent to 1,284.61 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.65 percent to 11,594.15.