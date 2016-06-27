FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rebounds on currency intervention optimism after Brexit
June 27, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Nikkei rebounds on currency intervention optimism after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average recouped some of last week’s steep declines on Monday, as government officials stepped up warnings that they may intervene in currency markets to stabilise the yen after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The Nikkei rose 2.4 percent to 15,309.21, after diving 7.9 percent on Friday.

The broader Topix gained 1.8 percent to 1,225.76 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.8 percent to 11,066.48. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

