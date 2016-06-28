FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges up in volatile trade, but auto sector weak
June 28, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Nikkei edges up in volatile trade, but auto sector weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged higher in volatile trade on Tuesday as a pause in sterling’s fall offered some respite, but gains were capped by weakness in automakers.

Investors remained cautious on growing worries about the global economic fallout from Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent higher at 15,323.14 after falling to as low as 14,987.79 earlier.

The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,224.62 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.1 percent to 11,057.32. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

