Nikkei rises for 5th day, marks biggest weekly gain since April
July 1, 2016 / 6:10 AM / in a year

Nikkei rises for 5th day, marks biggest weekly gain since April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday for a fifth day as bargain hunting continued and risk appetites remained solid after U.S. and European shares gained.

The Nikkei ended up 0.7 percent at 15,682.48.

Japanese stocks have erased about half of their losses in the wake of Britain’s shock vote a week ago to leave the European Union.

For the week, the Nikkei jumped 4.9 percent, the biggest weekly gain since mid-April.

The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,254.44 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 11,320.65. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

