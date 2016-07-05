FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Nikkei ends 6-day winning streak as strong yen bites; banks underperform

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended a six-day winning streak in thin trade on Tuesday after a stronger yen triggered profit taking, while bank shares underperformed on fears of counterparty risk following a fall in European bank stocks.

The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 15,669.33 after gaining 5.5 percent in the course of its six day rally.

The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,256.64, with only 1.578 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since December.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.5 percent to 11,342.45. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
