Nikkei falls to more than 1-week low on renewed Brexit fears

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell to more than one-week lows on Wednesday as renewed Brexit worries heightened uncertainty about the global economy and took a toll on exporters and financial stocks.

The Nikkei share average tumbled 1.9 percent to 15,378.99, the lowest closing level since June 28.

Selling in Japanese stocks accelerated when sterling's further drop spooked sentiment during Asian trade, sliding as far as $1.2798, breaking through the previous low of $1.3000 set overnight.

The broader Topix dropped 1.8 percent to 1,234.20 in relatively active trade, with 2.2 billion shares changing hands, the highest since June 28.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.9 percent to 11,129.04. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)