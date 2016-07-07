FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slips as lingering Brexit fears keep investors on edge
July 7, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Nikkei slips as lingering Brexit fears keep investors on edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell for the third straight session on Thursday, as an undercurrent of Brexit fears kept risk asset markets nervous.

The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 15,276.24, hurt by renewed strength in the yen as Brexit fears have resurfaced.

The broader Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,226.09 with 1.83 billion shares changing hands, down from Wednesday's 2.2 billion.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.75 percent to 11,045.54.

The index for the Mothers start-up market declined 3 percent to 980.27. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

