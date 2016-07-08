FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nikkei drops on firmer yen, caution about U.S. jobs data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Nikkei drops on firmer yen, caution about U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday, dragged down by caution towards the U.S. jobs report due later in the day and as the yen erased earlier losses and firmed.

Traders said selling of equity positions intended to generate dividend payments for exchanged-traded funds also weighed on the market.

The Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 15,106.98. The index lost 3.7 percent for the week, during which concerns about Brexit resurfaced and hurt global equities.

Gaming group Nintendo Co outperformed on Friday, rising 8.9 percent on expectations that its recently-launched Pokemon GO mobile game would attract significant demand in the rapidly growing mobile gaming segment.

The broader Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 1,209.88 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 1.4 percent to 10,893.60. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.