a year ago
Nikkei rallies on govt stimulus hopes, sliding yen
July 12, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Nikkei rallies on govt stimulus hopes, sliding yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei averaged rallied on Tuesday as investors took heart from a sliding yen and hopes for fiscal stimulus that Tokyo is expected to launch.

Boosted by financials and exporters, the Nikkei share average rose 2.46 percent to 16,095.65, its highest close since June 23.

The broader Topix added 2.4 percent to 1,285.73 with 32 of its 33 subsectors in the black. A total of 2.357 billion shares changed hands, the highest in a week.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 2.4 percent to 11,566.66 and the index for the Mothers start-up market climbed 0.9 percent to 995.89. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
