Nikkei extends gains on stimulus hopes, Nintendo slips on Pokemon profit-taking

* Nikkei up on renewed expectations of Abe stimulus

* Bernanke's Tokyo visit spurs talk of "helicopter money"

* Cyclical shares gain; yen benefits exporters

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei hit one-month intraday high before ending up 0.8 percent at 16,231.43, bringing its gains since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's election victory on Sunday to 7.4 percent.

Banks were the top gainers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, adding 3.9 percent.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumped 5.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 4.3 percent.

Securities broker Nomura Holdings gained 3.5 percent while rival Daiwa Securities surged 3.4 percent.

As the yen slipped to a three-week low of almost 105 to the dollar, exporters were also a bright spot.

Murata Manufacturing gained 5.7 percent while Toyota Motor Corp gained 3.4 percent and Honda Motor Co rose 3.5 percent.

But defensive shares fell with drugmakers falling 0.6 percent.

Elsewhere, shares in Nintendo Co, had something of a rough landing, falling for the first time in five days on profit-taking after a Democratic U.S. Senator asked the software developer behind Nintendo's high-flying "Pokemon GO" to clarify the mobile game's data privacy protection.

Nintendo was off 6.1 percent after soaring 50 percent over the past four days.

Many mid- and small-cap shares also came under pressure ahead of the IPO of internet firm Line on Friday.

The broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,300.26 but Topix small caps rose just 0.6 percent. In contrast, the Topix core 30 of the biggest firms rose 1.6 percent .

Trading was active with turnover reaching 2.89 trillion yen, about 35 percent above the average in the past month.

While sentiment was helped by a rally in U.S. stocks to record highs following last week's strong jobs data, there were fresh bets that Abe would launch a new campaign to reboot an economy that is threatening to slip back into deflation.

On Tuesday, just a day after Abe ordered a new stimulus package, he met former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, known as a proponent of monetary stimulus including "helicopter money" policies - printing money and handing it directly to consumers to stimulate the economy.

"Helicopter money is a powerful tool which will work if adopted," said Masaaki Kanno, chief economist and managing director of economic research at JPMorgan.

While short-term speculators appeared to be buying, market players also cautioned that radical stimulus comes with side effects.

"I think people may see helicopter money as a kind of ultimate medical solution. If all else fails, you go for helicopter money," said William De Vijlder, group chief economist at BNP Paribas.