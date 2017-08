TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average broke a seven-day winning streak on Wednesday on profit-taking, while Nintendo Co stumbled after a reported delay for Pokemon GO's introduction in Japan.

The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 16,681.89.

The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,330.75. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to 11,953.84. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)